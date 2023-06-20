Heidi Cormack Sells 2,344 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36.

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,890. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 698.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 179,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

