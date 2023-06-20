Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $1,249,317.71 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 282,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Herc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Herc by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

