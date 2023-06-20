Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $200,587.20 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00016926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $175.14 million and approximately $200,587.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75166021 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $183,807.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

