Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.33 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00017693 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $173.33 million and approximately $179,080.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014554 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,800.42 or 0.99946517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75166021 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $183,807.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

