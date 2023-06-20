Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heska by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heska by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 270.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

