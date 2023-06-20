Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.