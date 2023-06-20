Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Home Bancorp Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of HBCP stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Home Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
See Also
