Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Trimmed by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The company had a trading volume of 499,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,731. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

