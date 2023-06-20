Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.98 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $188,973.17 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

