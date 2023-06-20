Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.