Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 4,936,923 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after buying an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $49,965,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

