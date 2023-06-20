Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 1,553,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,054. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

