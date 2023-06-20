Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period.
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,637. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
