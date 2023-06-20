Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $388,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 612,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

