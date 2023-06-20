Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.45. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 5,221,074 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $586.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

