HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 92,217 shares.
Several analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 11.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
