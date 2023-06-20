HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 92,217 shares.

Several analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 11.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

