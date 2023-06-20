Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 3.5%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €168.90 ($183.59) and last traded at €170.00 ($184.78). 6,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.20 ($191.52).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €192.00 ($208.70) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

