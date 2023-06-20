IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

IGIFF stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4193 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

