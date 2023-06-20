IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Down 0.6%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

IGO Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

