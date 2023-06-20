Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.64. 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

(Get Rating)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.