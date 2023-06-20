Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.1%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.64. 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

