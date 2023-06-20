Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 709 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $198,287.04.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 1,098,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

