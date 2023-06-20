Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 74.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.