Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $12,260.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Stewart R. Massey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $12,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 481,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,998. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.14%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.