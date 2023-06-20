Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. 1,237,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,212. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

