Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells 235,000 Shares of Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,395,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $93,566.90.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $29,420.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 267,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,285. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $256,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $3,571,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in EMCORE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

