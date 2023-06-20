Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 4,280 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total value of $887,586.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,383,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,778,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,159. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 521.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.47.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.