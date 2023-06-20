Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,923. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 746,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

