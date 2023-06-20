Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells 3,009 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SJM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 623,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.94 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

