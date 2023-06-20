InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

