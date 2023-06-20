InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NSPR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Insider Activity at InspireMD
In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.