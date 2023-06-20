Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intel were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

