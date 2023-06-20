Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

