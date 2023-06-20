International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

