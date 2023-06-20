Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.61 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $19.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00014903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,853,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,383,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

