inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
inTEST Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $293.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $27.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in inTEST by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.