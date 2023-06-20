Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Intuit were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $455.48. The stock had a trading volume of 212,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,500. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

