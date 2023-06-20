Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 206,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

