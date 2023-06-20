Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,417,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,550,957. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

