Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,397. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

