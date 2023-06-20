IoTeX Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $173.00 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009233 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,538,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,538,697 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
