iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261,192 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

