iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.69

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 941962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

