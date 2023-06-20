iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.15

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 716200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

