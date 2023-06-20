iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EFA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,684,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

