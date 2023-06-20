iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

