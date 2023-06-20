iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.07

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 1571459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 163,622 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

