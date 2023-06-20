iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.89

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.89 and last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 524311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

