iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Increased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 83,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,621,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.