iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $184.27. 14,305,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

