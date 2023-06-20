iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,396. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.