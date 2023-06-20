iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,589. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.