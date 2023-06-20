iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. 339,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,201. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

